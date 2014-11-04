Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Heller 1802 (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 166,369
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Heller
- Year 1802
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Detmold
- Purpose Circulation
