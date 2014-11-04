flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Heller 1802 (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Heller 1802 - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Heller 1802 - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Ars Time Company Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 166,369

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Detmold
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
Lippe 1 Heller 1802 at auction Ars Time - November 4, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date November 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
