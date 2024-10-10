Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 72214 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search