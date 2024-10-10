1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 72214 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)