Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 - 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Lemgo
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 72214 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 T at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

