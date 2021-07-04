1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)