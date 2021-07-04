flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 - 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Lemgo
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
