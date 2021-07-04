Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 1/2 pfennig 1823 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 - 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Lemgo
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1823 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
