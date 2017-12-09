1 1/2 pfennig 1821 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1821 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1)