Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 1/2 pfennig 1821 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1821 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
