1 1/2 pfennig 1821 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1821 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1821 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 - 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Lemgo
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1821 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

