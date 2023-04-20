Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805
6 Kreuzer 1805 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 2,16 - 2,49 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Leiningen
- Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 33138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
