flag
Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

6 Kreuzer 1805 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 2,16 - 2,49 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 33138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - March 15, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Leiningen Coin catalog of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Coins of Leiningen in 1805 All leningen coins leningen silver coins leningen coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access