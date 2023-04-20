6 Kreuzer 1805 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 6 Kreuzer 1805 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 33138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (13) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) SP63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)