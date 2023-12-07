flag
Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

6 Kreuzer 1804 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 2,16 - 2,49 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Leiningen Coin catalog of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Coins of Leiningen in 1804 All leningen coins leningen silver coins leningen coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access