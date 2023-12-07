Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805
6 Kreuzer 1804 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 2,16 - 2,49 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Leiningen
- Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 6 Kreuzer 1804 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
