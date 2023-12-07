flag
Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

3 Kreuzer 1805 L. .COBURG. (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Variety: .COBURG.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 L .COBURG. - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 L .COBURG. - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,243)
  • Weight 1,11 - 1,27 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 with mark L. .COBURG.. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

