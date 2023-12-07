Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805
3 Kreuzer 1805 L. .COBURG. (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)
Variety: .COBURG.
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,243)
- Weight 1,11 - 1,27 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Leiningen
- Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 with mark L. .COBURG.. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.


