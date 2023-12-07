flag
Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

3 Kreuzer 1805 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,243)
  • Weight 1,11 - 1,27 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1805 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

