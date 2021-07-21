3 Kreuzer 1804 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (1)