Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

3 Kreuzer 1804 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 L - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,243)
  • Weight 1,11 - 1,27 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (3)
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Leiningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

