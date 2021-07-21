Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805
3 Kreuzer 1804 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,243)
- Weight 1,11 - 1,27 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Leiningen
- Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 3 Kreuzer 1804 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.
Сondition
