Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805
2 Pfennig 1805 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,052)
- Weight 0,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0005 oz) 0,0166 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Leiningen
- Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1805
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search