flag
Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

2 Pfennig 1805 L (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,052)
  • Weight 0,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0005 oz) 0,0166 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Leiningen Coin catalog of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Coins of Leiningen in 1805 All leningen coins leningen silver coins leningen coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access