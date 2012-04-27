flag
Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805

1 Pfennig 1805 (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Reverse 1 Pfennig 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,052)
  • Weight 0,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Leiningen
  • Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 1 Pfennig 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
Leiningen 1 Pfennig 1805 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Leiningen 1 Pfennig 1805 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Leiningen 1 Pfennig 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

