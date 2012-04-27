Leiningen Period: 1804-1805 1804-1805
1 Pfennig 1805 (Leiningen, Carl Friedrich Wilhelm)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,052)
- Weight 0,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Leiningen
- Period Carl Friedrich Wilhelm
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1805
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Wilhelm (Prince of Leiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Leningen 1 Pfennig 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Carl Friedrich Wilhelm. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
