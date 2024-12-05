flag
Knyphausen and Varel Period: 1806-1807 1806-1807

9 Grote 1807 (Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0587 oz) 1,825 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Knyphausen and Varel
  • Period Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich
  • Denomination 9 Grote
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich (Mr. Kniphausen and Varel)
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3128 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 625 USD
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
