9 Grote 1807 (Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3128 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

