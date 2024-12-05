Knyphausen and Varel Period: 1806-1807 1806-1807
9 Grote 1807 (Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0587 oz) 1,825 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Knyphausen and Varel
- Period Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich
- Denomination 9 Grote
- Year 1807
- Ruler Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich (Mr. Kniphausen and Varel)
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3128 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 625 USD
