Knyphausen and Varel Period: 1806-1807 1806-1807
9 Grote 1807 (Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0587 oz) 1,825 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12
Description
- Country Knyphausen and Varel
- Period Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich
- Denomination 9 Grote
- Year 1807
- Ruler Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich (Mr. Kniphausen and Varel)
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18953 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12982 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 9 Grote 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
