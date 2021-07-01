9 Grote 1807 (Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2)