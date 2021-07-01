flag
Knyphausen and Varel Period: 1806-1807 1806-1807

9 Grote 1807 (Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich)

Obverse 9 Grote 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich Reverse 9 Grote 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Knyphausen and Varel, Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0587 oz) 1,825 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12

Description

  • Country Knyphausen and Varel
  • Period Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich
  • Denomination 9 Grote
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich (Mr. Kniphausen and Varel)
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Wilhelm Gustav Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18953 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12982 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Knyphausen and Varel 9 Grote 1807 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 9 Grote 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

