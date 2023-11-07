Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2018 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 152. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

