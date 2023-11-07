Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,624 g
- Pure silver (0,005 oz) 0,156 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 120,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2018 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 152. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 152 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
