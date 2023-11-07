flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,624 g
  • Pure silver (0,005 oz) 0,156 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 120,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2018 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 152. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 152 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
