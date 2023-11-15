flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1848 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 3,068

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

