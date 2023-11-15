Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1848 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,068
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- WAG (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search