Gulden 1848 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (2)