Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (3)