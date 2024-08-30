Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.
