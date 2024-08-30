flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1847 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access