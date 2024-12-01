flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

