Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)