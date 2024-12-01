Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
