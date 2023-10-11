Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1845 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
