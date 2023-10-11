Gulden 1845 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

