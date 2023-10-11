flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1845 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

