Gulden 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

