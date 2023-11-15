Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
