Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

