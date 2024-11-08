Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
