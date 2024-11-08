flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction WCN - November 3, 2022
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1843 at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date July 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

