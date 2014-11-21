flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1842 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1842 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1842 at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
