Gulden 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
