Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
