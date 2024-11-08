Gulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)