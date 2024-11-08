flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1841 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access