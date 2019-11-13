Gulden 1840 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (4)