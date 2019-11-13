Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1840 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
