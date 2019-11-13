flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1840 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
