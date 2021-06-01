Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 1600 SEK
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
