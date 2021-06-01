flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 1600 SEK
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date July 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction UBS - September 16, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 16, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

