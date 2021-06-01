Gulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (10)