Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1838 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Gulden 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Gulden 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3720 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
