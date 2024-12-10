Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1838 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3720 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12
