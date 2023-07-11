flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 208,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2607 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Aurea - April 9, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date April 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - September 26, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******


For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

