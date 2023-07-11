6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2607 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (10) XF (4) No grade (1)