Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 208,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2607 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
