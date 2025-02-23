Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
6 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 208,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search