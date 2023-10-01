Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 140,450
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 11, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search