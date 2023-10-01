flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

6 Kreuzer 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 140,450

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 11, 2020.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

