flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 73,500

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1842 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access