6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 73,500
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
