6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 75,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

