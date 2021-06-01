6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

