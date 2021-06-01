Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 75,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search