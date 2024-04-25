6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,250. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)