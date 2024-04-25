Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 75,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,250. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9097 $
Price in auction currency 8250 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
