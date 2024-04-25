flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 75,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,250. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9097 $
Price in auction currency 8250 CHF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
