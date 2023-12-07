6 Kreuzer 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)