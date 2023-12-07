flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

6 Kreuzer 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 75,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 132 USD
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

