3 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3611 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

