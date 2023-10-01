flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 60,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3611 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

