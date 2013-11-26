Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
3 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 126,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
