flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 126,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1845 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access