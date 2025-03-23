flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 169,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3610 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

