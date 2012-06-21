flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 68,400

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
6322 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
