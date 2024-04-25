Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
3 Kreuzer 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 52,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1464 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
