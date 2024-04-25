flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1839 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 52,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1464 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

