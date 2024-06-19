Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Thaler 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search