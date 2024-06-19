flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Thaler 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

