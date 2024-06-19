2 Thaler 1847 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

