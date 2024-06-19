2 Thaler 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3210 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 900,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (18) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

BAC (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Künker (8)

Nihon (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (2)