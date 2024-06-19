Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Thaler 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3210 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 900,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
