Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Thaler 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3210 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 900,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
