2 Thaler 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

