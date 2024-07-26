flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Thaler 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 3,300

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
5929 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
