Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Thaler 1844 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,300
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (28)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
5929 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
