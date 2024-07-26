Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Thaler 1843 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,857
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3658 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
