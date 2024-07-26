flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Thaler 1843 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,857

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 3658 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WCN - February 29, 2024
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - February 5, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1843 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access