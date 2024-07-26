flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Thaler 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,857

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1842 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access