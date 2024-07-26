Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Thaler 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,857
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
