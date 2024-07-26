2 Thaler 1842 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (8) VF (6) No grade (1)