2 Thaler 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

