Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Thaler 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,857
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
802 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
