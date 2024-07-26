flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Thaler 1841 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,857

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
802 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1841 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access