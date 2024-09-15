flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Gulden 1848 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Gulden 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,905

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 31258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WCN - October 31, 2024
Seller WCN
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WCN - February 13, 2025
Seller WCN
Date February 13, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

