2 Gulden 1848 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 31258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

