Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Gulden 1848 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,905
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 31258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
12
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
