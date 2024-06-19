Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Gulden 1847 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,206
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
