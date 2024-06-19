flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Gulden 1847 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Gulden 1847 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,206

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Rauch - December 9, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

