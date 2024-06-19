2 Gulden 1847 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

