Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Gulden 1846 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,206
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 31257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
