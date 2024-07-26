flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Gulden 1846 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Gulden 1846 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,206

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 31257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

