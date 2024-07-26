flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Gulden 1845 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1845 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 2 Gulden 1845 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,206

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 27, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 D at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
