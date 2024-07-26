Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Gulden 1845 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,206
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12
