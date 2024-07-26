2 Gulden 1845 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

