flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1848 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 3,068

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1848 D at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Available by subscription

Get access