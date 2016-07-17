Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1848 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,068
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
