flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1847 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 3,068

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 13415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 D at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1847 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access