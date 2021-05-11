1/2 Gulden 1847 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 13415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (4)