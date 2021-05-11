Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1847 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,068
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 13415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.
