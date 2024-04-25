Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1846 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1148 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 11, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
