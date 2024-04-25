1/2 Gulden 1846 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1148 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 11, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (4)