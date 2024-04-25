flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1846 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 1148 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 11, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 D at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1846 D at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

